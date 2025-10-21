Learning Snacks: Fall Flavors and Family Fun!
FOR KIDS: COOKING GAMES AND EPISODES
Before you get your hands dirty in the kitchen, practice your cooking skills with these games! Or enjoy some cooking shows with your favorite PBS Kids characters: Milo, Skillsville, and Elinor Wonder Why!
FOR PARENTS: SAVOR THE SEASON AS A FAMILY
Connecticut is big on its fall flavors! Whether it’s a spiced apple pie or a savory squash soup, there’s something for everyone. This season is a great time to introduce children to new flavors while teaching an important life skill. Cooking as a family encourages creativity, independence, and strengthens bonds all while spending time together. For more family friendly recipes, visit this link.
FOR EDUCATORS: CULINARY IN THE CLASSROOM
The fall season offers a unique opportunity to bring culinary activities into the classroom. New England’s seasonal offerings shine during this time of year! Have students share their favorite family recipes or make a class recipe book using these recipe cards. Or take a virtual field trip to a cooking school. The culinary arts are a great elective to incorporate nutrition, math, science and reading into a fun, tasty lesson!
This Halloween season, PBS KIDS is offering families a festive lineup of episodes including classics like “Creepy Creatures” from WILD KRATTS, “The Haunted Tree House” from ARTHUR, and “A Halloween Boo Fest” from CURIOUS GEORGE. Plus, check out crafts and activities perfect for a season of creativity!