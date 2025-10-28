© 2025 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Have a Scary Good Halloween! Tricks and Treats for Everyone

Halloween is just around the corner! Whether you are looking to throw together a last-minute costume or plan an entire weekend of activities, Learning Snacks has you covered! This week’s newsletter is full of tricks, treats, and even a few scary surprises!
Little black boy spending his Halloween with family at home.
skynesher/Getty Images
/
E+

FOR KIDS: SCREAM AND STREAM!
Check out the PBS Kid’s Happy Halloween video playlist for eerie episodes of all your favorite shows! Or play along with these ghastly games! Before the night begins, make your own creepy crafts like these treat bags and spooky slime!

FOR PARENTS: PARTY WITH PBS KIDS!
Looking to throw a Halloween party? Why not have a PBS Kids Halloween Party? Light up the night with these pumpkin carving templates and glowing ghost jugs. Remember to review how to be a good neighbor to help prepare kids for trick-or-treating.

FOR EDUCATORS: SPOOKY SMARTS
Need some scare-free lessons, videos, and activities? Look no further than PBS Learning Media’s Halloween collection! Learn all about how Halloween began, practice counting and adding, or spooky science!

Happy Halloween from PBS KIDS!

This Halloween season, PBS KIDS is offering families a festive lineup of episodes including classics like “Creepy Creatures” from WILD KRATTS, “The Haunted Tree House” from ARTHUR, and “A Halloween Boo Fest” from CURIOUS GEORGE. Plus, check out crafts and activities perfect for a season of creativity!

Learn More


