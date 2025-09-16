Learning Snacks: Honoring Hispanic Voices for Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month
FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS IN ESPAÑOL!
Did you know your favorite PBS Kids shows are available in Spanish? Shows like Rosie’s Rules and Alma’s Way are available in Spanish through a toggle feature by selecting the settings wheel on PBSkids.org and the PBS Kids Video app. Check out this playlist of videos celebrating Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month!
FOR PARENTS: HISPANIC HERITAGE AT HOME
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at home with PBS Kids! Try a new recipe or read books together that feature hispanic characters and cultures. Parents, make sure to check out Connecticut Public’s SOMOS CT for news and stories that connect with Connecticut’s Latino communities.
FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS IN HISPANIC HERITAGE
Hispanic Heritage Month is a great way for students to share about their cultures and connect to others in the classroom. And on the 19th, celebrate National Dance Day and Spanish culture by taking a flamenco field trip!
