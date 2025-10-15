Learning Snacks: Lights, Learning, and Laughter: Celebrating Diwali
FOR KIDS: LIGHT UP YOUR HOME!
Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. During Diwali, families decorate their homes with lanterns called diyas, wear colorful clothing, and share delicious recipes. Diwali is celebrated all across India and in many other countries around the world. Make your own diyas and learn all about India in this episode of Let’s Go Luna!
FOR PARENTS: READING AND RECIPES!
Reading books about Diwali is a fun way to learn stories and traditions about this bright holiday. After reading, bring the celebration to life by making a delicious saag paneer or chana masala. And for dessert, a saffron honey lassi and semiya payasam pudding!
FOR EDUCATORS: SHINING TOGETHER, CELEBRATING TOGETHER
Diwali is one of the most important holidays in India. Educators can celebrate in the classroom by making rangoli sand-art designs or making paper diyas. It’s very important for teachers to create space for students to share their family traditions and holidays with the class. Celebrating together helps build an inclusive, respectful environment for every student’s background to shine!
