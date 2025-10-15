© 2025 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Lights, Learning, and Laughter: Celebrating Diwali

Get ready to light up your week—Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is here! On Monday, the colorful celebration begins. Diwali is now recognized as a holiday in Connecticut! Glowing lanterns, sweet treats and spending time with loved ones is what it’s all about. Let’s celebrate together and fill our hearts with the spirit of Diwali!
Diwali or Deepavali festival of lights is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi), is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna paksha (dark fortnight) of the Hindu calendar month Ashwin and ends on Bhaubeej, celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu calendar month Kartik. In the Gregorian calendar, Diwali falls between mid-October and mid-November.
Uma Shankar sharma/Getty Images
/
Moment RF

FOR KIDS: LIGHT UP YOUR HOME!
Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. During Diwali, families decorate their homes with lanterns called diyas, wear colorful clothing, and share delicious recipes. Diwali is celebrated all across India and in many other countries around the world. Make your own diyas and learn all about India in this episode of Let’s Go Luna!

FOR PARENTS: READING AND RECIPES!
Reading books about Diwali is a fun way to learn stories and traditions about this bright holiday. After reading, bring the celebration to life by making a delicious saag paneer or chana masala. And for dessert, a saffron honey lassi and semiya payasam pudding!

FOR EDUCATORS: SHINING TOGETHER, CELEBRATING TOGETHER
Diwali is one of the most important holidays in India. Educators can celebrate in the classroom by making rangoli sand-art designs or making paper diyas. It’s very important for teachers to create space for students to share their family traditions and holidays with the class. Celebrating together helps build an inclusive, respectful environment for every student’s background to shine!

