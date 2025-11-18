Learning Snacks: PBS Kids Celebrates Friendsgiving!

FOR KIDS: LEARNING TO SHOW GRATITUDE

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to show kindness and gratitude. You can learn how to be a good friend by watching some of your favorite PBS Kids shows that teach sharing, helping others, and saying thank you. Before the big day, help Arthur and his community get ready by playing An Elwood City Thanksgiving .

FOR PARENTS: PUTTING THE FRIEND IN FRIENDSGIVING!

This week, remember that the holiday goes beyond the meal at the table . Thanksgiving is a time to slow down and reflect as a family on ways to show gratitude. Thanksgiving is all about the stories we share , gratitude notes we write , and little moments of kindness that build deeper connections. Being thankful is a powerful way for friends to know you care!