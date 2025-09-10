Learning Snacks: Positivity and Purpose! Celebrate National Positive Thinking Day

FOR KIDS: WHAT IS MINDFULNESS?

Mindfulness means paying close attention to how your body feels and focusing on what feels good. You can be mindful by practicing breathing , listening to music you enjoy , or creating art . When we take the time to be mindful, we learn to be more positive and how to calm down if we feel mad .

FOR PARENTS: POSITIVE PARENTING

Did you know that having a more positive mindset is linked to better mental and even physical health? Parents can help children build a positive outlook by modeling mindfulness in everyday life. Encouraging kids to talk about their feelings helps grow their emotional intelligence . Make conversation easy and fun with these 15 crafts and activities that promote mindfulness .