Learning Snacks: Positivity and Purpose! Celebrate National Positive Thinking Day
FOR KIDS: WHAT IS MINDFULNESS?
Mindfulness means paying close attention to how your body feels and focusing on what feels good. You can be mindful by practicing breathing, listening to music you enjoy, or creating art. When we take the time to be mindful, we learn to be more positive and how to calm down if we feel mad.
FOR PARENTS: POSITIVE PARENTING
Did you know that having a more positive mindset is linked to better mental and even physical health? Parents can help children build a positive outlook by modeling mindfulness in everyday life. Encouraging kids to talk about their feelings helps grow their emotional intelligence. Make conversation easy and fun with these 15 crafts and activities that promote mindfulness.
FOR EDUCATORS: CREATING A POSITIVE CLASSROOM
For educators, including positivity and mindfulness in the classroom helps foster a creative environment where students feel safe to learn and take risks. Taking breaks from academic instruction for activities like guided meditation or yoga gives students a “brain break” and allows for self-regulation. For more classroom activities and lessons, check out the Kindness Curriculum!
