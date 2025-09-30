Learning Snacks: Turn Up the Joy! Starting October with Music and Smiles
FOR KIDS: SING ALONG SONGS AND GAMES!
Music can make us feel all different sorts of feelings! From an exciting upbeat jam to a slow song, music is all about having fun! Play these music games on PBSkids.org or in the PBS Kids Games app. Or belt it out to your favorite theme songs or sing-alongs!
FOR PARENTS: CREATING A HARMONIOUS HOME
Listening, playing, and dancing to music helps young children develop language skills, fine and gross motor skills, and memory skills. Whether you are making music with everyday objects or just starting music lessons, helping children develop a love for music has many benefits that bring so much joy!
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING WITH TUNES!
Students love learning through music! Teaching about music and using music to help students learn makes the classroom a much more engaging and exciting place. Young children love moving and singing to the beat, while older students may enjoy using songs and chants as support in other academic areas. Try this Song Maker in your classroom this week!
Celebrate Halloween all month long with PBS KIDS!
Watch full episodes and clips of your favorite spooky specials from Wild Kratts, Arthur, Pinkalicious, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Super Why!, Let's Go Luna, and more!