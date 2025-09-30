Learning Snacks: Turn Up the Joy! Starting October with Music and Smiles

FOR KIDS: SING ALONG SONGS AND GAMES!

Music can make us feel all different sorts of feelings! From an exciting upbeat jam to a slow song, music is all about having fun! Play these music games on PBSkids.org or in the PBS Kids Games app . Or belt it out to your favorite theme songs or sing-alongs !

FOR PARENTS: CREATING A HARMONIOUS HOME

Listening, playing, and dancing to music helps young children develop language skills, fine and gross motor skills, and memory skills . Whether you are making music with everyday objects or just starting music lessons , helping children develop a love for music has many benefits that bring so much joy!