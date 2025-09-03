Learning Snacks: Welcome Weather Hunters! Weather Games and Science
FOR KIDS: WEATHER HUNTERS SNEAK PEEK!
Weather Hunters centers around Lily Hunter and her family as they learn about weather and climate and how both impact our communities and the world. Check out these clips for a behind-the-scenes look at the show and the family’s weather report. The forecast says there's a 100% chance of major excitement for Weather Hunters!
FOR PARENTS: FORECAST - FAMILY FUN!
Observing and describing weather can help children become better planners and learn more about our world. Observe the weather in your neighborhood each day with this weather chart. Or learn and play with this activity packet all about weather. Severe weather can be scary- these three tips can help manage anxiety.
FOR EDUCATORS: THE "WHYS?" OF WEATHER
Teaching young children about weather and climate science shows students how to connect to real-world experiences with scientific topics. By exploring topics like temperature, seasons, climate change, and earth systems, students develop curiosity about the natural world and strengthen their critical thinking skills. Try these three experiments about weather in your classroom for some hands-on learning!
Let’s Make This School Year GRR-IFIC! Heading back to school after summer break can bring lots of feelings — excitement, nerves, for both kids and their grown-ups. But with a little help from PBS KIDS pals, families can ease back into their school routine with confidence, kindness, and a “can-do” attitude.