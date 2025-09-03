Learning Snacks: Welcome Weather Hunters! Weather Games and Science

FOR KIDS: WEATHER HUNTERS SNEAK PEEK!

Weather Hunters centers around Lily Hunter and her family as they learn about weather and climate and how both impact our communities and the world. Check out these clips for a behind-the-scenes look at the show and the family’s weather report . The forecast says there's a 100% chance of major excitement for Weather Hunters!

FOR PARENTS: FORECAST - FAMILY FUN!

Observing and describing weather can help children become better planners and learn more about our world. Observe the weather in your neighborhood each day with this weather chart . Or learn and play with this activity packet all about weather . Severe weather can be scary- these three tips can help manage anxiety.