Let’s Get Creative! Engineering, Writing, and Celebrating Black Artists

As we close out the month of February, we are celebrating National Engineers Week, Letter to an Elder Day, and Black History Month. February was a short month, but had so many amazing things to celebrate!
Learning Snacks - Let's Get Creative
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: STEM ACTIVITES

From February 19th through the 25th, we celebrate National Engineers Week! Engineers problem solve and build complicated structures and systems from skyscrapers to software! Thinking like an engineer can be fun! Try these awesome STEM activities for some hands-on learning:

FOR PARENTS: WRITING PRACTICE

February 26th is Write a Letter to an Elder Day. Children can practice their penmanship and get creative while completing an act of kindness. These activities can help your child practice their reading and writing skills to draft their letter. An older family member, neighbor, friend, or community worker is sure to be impressed!

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING BLACK ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS

For the last week of Black History Month, we are honoring the African American visionaries and their contributions to art and music in our country. From classical, to jazz, to country music and beyond, these amazing musicians sparked joy and smashed stereotypes for hundreds of years. The Black Power and Black Arts Movements gave us incredible artists and writers like August Wilson and Ralph Ellison. Today, we recognize Black Lives Matter Day to remember those whose lives were taken too soon, and to honor the legacies they have left behind.