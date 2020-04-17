Better Ways To Treat Heavy Hearts

Grief is everywhere. Whether a loved one has died, you lost your job, your wedding is cancelled... It’s all grief. There are things people say that are meant to help, but can really hurt, so Megan Devine, author of It’s OK That You’re Not OK, has some ideas about how we can all be better grievers.

Watch the video Megan made with Astha Shrestha, "How do you Help a Grieving Friend?"

You’ll also hear from a 22 year-old Simsbury woman whose dream career path at Disney World got cut short when Covid-19 hit the U.S.

You may have noticed that more of your friends have been adopting new pets lately. Montana Cateni from Pack Leaders Rescue, and a professionally certified dog behaviorist, talks us through best practices to socialize and train your new family member during a pandemic.

Plus, a report from Madrid, Spain, from my 8 year-old niece, Arwen. She'll tell us her idea to contain the virus - literally.

GUESTS:

Megan Devine is a psychotherapist, grief advocate, and author of It’s OK that you’re not OK

Emily Cole is a 22 year-old Simsbury resident who was a character attendant at Disney World in Orlando through their Disney College Program

Montana Cateni is co-founder of Pack Leaders Rescue of CT, and a professionally certified dog behaviorist

Arwen Gladis Pérez-Sauquillo is Chion Wolf's 8 year-old niece, living in Madrid, Spain

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.