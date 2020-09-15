WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.
LISTEN: 'These Kids Are Going To Find A Way To Play': House Speaker On Football Controversy
To play or not to play full-contact high school football? That has been the question in Connecticut for weeks. The state Department of Public Health says no. Coaches like House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D) say yes.
The Berlin High coach joined Connecticut Public Radio’s All Things Considered to debate the merits of playing real football this fall.
Hear the interview below: