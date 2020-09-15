© 2021 Connecticut Public

LISTEN: 'These Kids Are Going To Find A Way To Play': House Speaker On Football Controversy

Connecticut Public Radio | By Harriet Jones
Published September 15, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
To play or not to play full-contact high school football? That has been the question in Connecticut for weeks. The state Department of Public Health says no. Coaches like House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D) say yes. 

The Berlin High coach joined Connecticut Public Radio’s All Things Considered to debate the merits of playing real football this fall.

Hear the interview below:

