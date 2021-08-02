LISTEN: Landlord Advocate Says Eviction Moratorium's End Won't Start Eviction Wave

Just over a month after Connecticut’s eviction moratorium due to the pandemic expired, the federal moratorium has now expired too. For a look at what we can expect going forward from the landlord side, I invited President of Connecticut Property Owners Alliance Bob De Cosmo to speak on All Things Considered. He spoke about how likely it is that we'll see a wave of evictions now. He also had a lot to say about the type of people he sees as the main victims of eviction actions.