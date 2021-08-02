© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

LISTEN: Landlord Advocate Says Eviction Moratorium's End Won't Start Eviction Wave

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT
Denise Martinez, right, community outreach coordinator at New Opportunities, explains the UniteCT program to a landlord who didn't want to be named. The rental assistance program requires an application from both tenants and landlords.
Yehyun Kim
/
CTMirror.org

Just over a month after Connecticut’s eviction moratorium due to the pandemic expired, the federal moratorium has now expired too. For a look at what we can expect going forward from the landlord side, I invited President of Connecticut Property Owners Alliance Bob De Cosmo to speak on All Things Considered. He spoke about how likely it is that we'll see a wave of evictions now. He also had a lot to say about the type of people he sees as the main victims of eviction actions.

Tags

NewsCoronavirushousing
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 19th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith