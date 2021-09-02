Connecticut State Police Sergeant Swept Away By Rising River Waters

State Police are asking for prayers for a sergeant who was swept away by rising river waters before dawn this morning in Woodbury, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rain, flooding, and some power outages to Connecticut. .

The sergeant was taken by Life Star helicopter to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

A Connecticut State Police spokesman said he did not have the current condition of the sergeant.

His name was not released.

The trooper disappeared shortly before 3:30 this morning, when he contacted a state police troop, to tell them that his vehicle was being carried away.

After helicopters, boats, dive teams, dogs, and rescuers on foot were called in, the sergeant was found outside of his vehicle, police said.

The chief of the Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department says the waters of the Pomperaug River rose quickly overnight. The area where the sergeant was swept away is dark, with no street lights.

The sergeant was assigned to Troop-L, which covers Woodbury.

A State Police spokesman said the sergeant was an experienced member of the agency.