Early results are in for Connecticut's first month of expanded gambling

The state has collected about $1.7-million during the first three weeks of a major expansion of gambling in Connecticut.

The money was the state's share of online casino games and sports betting.

Casino games generated $1.2-million for the state. The remaining $500,000 came from sports betting.

The money was generated between the start of the state's 'soft launch' of expanding betting on October 12, and October 31.

A breakdown of the data on a state web site shows that Mohegan Digital led the way in the total dollar value of bets collected, with more than $27-million. Of that amount, they paid $26-million to gamblers in winnings.

The Mashantucket Pequots collected almost $24-million in wagers, but they payed out less to customers in winnings. That means the Mashantucket Pequots had more revenue, and paid more to the state in October.

In a statement, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler said the early results show a clear enthusiasm and interest in online sports betting and gaming.

The Connecticut Lottery took in $3-million in sports bets.