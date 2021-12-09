First Lady Biden visits Navy holiday party in Groton

U.S.S. Delaware crew and family members gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the holiday season with crafts, music and Santa Claus photo ops. And as the party was underway, another visitor made a stop at each table – First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden met families at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club in Groton to show her support as many spend the holidays without their loved ones.

“I honor your service…” Biden said. “I understand what it feels like for all the military families here who have someone who is deployed especially at the holidays. My son was in the Army National Guard. I saw that empty chair at the table whether it was Thanksgiving, or Christmas or birthdays.”

But despite how hard it is, Biden reminded families that there is a community behind them and a strong one at that.

The U.S.S. Delaware was launched in 2018 and Acacia Lazos’s husband has been with the ship since then. She attended the party with her toddler and six month old twins.

“He’s been gone pretty much since we moved here. He’s been in and out. I just get used to it but it’s definitely hard especially when you can tell your kids miss their dad,” Lazos said.

But despite the distance between her and her husband at the moment, she said she’s thankful for events like this that remind her she’s part of something bigger.

“And I'm here to celebrate Christmas with the First Lady – that’s pretty cool!” she added.

Elise Alvarado shared similar excitement. Her husband has been in the Navy for 13 years and joined Delaware this past May.

Allison Minto/Connecticut Public Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and First lady Jill Biden get the attention of 19 month old Sarai Alvarado with her mother Elise as they visit with families of sailors serving aboard the USS Delaware at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club in Groton, CT.

“Having him join this boat has been so special because it’s not only sponsored by Jill Biden, but it’s brought us back home,” the Connecticut native said as she looks forward to being with family during the holidays.

The event was sponsored by United Through Reading – a nonprofit that connects families separated by deployment or military assignments through story time.

Biden was joined by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and other Connecticut officials. This is her second visit to the state since the beginning of the year.

