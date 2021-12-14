© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Lamont announces $500 thousand for Connecticut offshore wind

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published December 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST
Gov. Ned Lamont
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut has been awarded a half a million dollars to continue planning to strengthen the offshore wind industry.

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Other states across the country are competing for federal dollars.

A coalition of industry leaders and the state submitted six projects that support manufacturing, training and education programs, and would provide waterfront industrial sites for the production and operation of wind turbines. 

This first round of funding allows Connecticut to expand on those proposals. Funding in round two could bring in up to $100 million for the state to put those plans into action. The state said it plans to partner with Massachusetts and Rhode Island in joint projects going forward.

J.D. Allen
J.D. Allen
See stories by J.D. Allen
