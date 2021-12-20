© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The UConn women's basketball team is out of the AP Top 10 for 1st time in 16 years

Connecticut Public Radio | By Doug Feinberg // Associated Press
Published December 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST
UConn Huskies vs the Louisville Cardinals
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
UConn's Caroline Ducharme (33) is in trouble in the fourth quarter during the Huskies' 69-64 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

UConn's record 16-year run in the top 10 is over.

The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll a day after losing to Louisville.

UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 2005, when the team was also 11th.

No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive weeks.

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes from a national media panel.

The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday in the second 1-vs-2 showdown this season.

Meanwhile, the UConn men's basketball team dropped off the AP Top 25 list, after ranking third last week.

News
Doug Feinberg // Associated Press
See stories by Doug Feinberg // Associated Press