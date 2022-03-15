Connecticut Port Authority leader departs after two years
The executive director of the Connecticut Port Authority is stepping down. John Henshaw started at the troubled agency less than two years ago.
In a statement, Henshaw said he has decided to return to Maine to pursue other opportunities. The agency's problems began under previous leadership.
Last month, the state Contracting Standards Board issued a report criticizing a half-a-million dollar payment from the Port Authority to a company led by a former member of the agency’s board.