© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut Port Authority leader departs after two years

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published March 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT

The executive director of the Connecticut Port Authority is stepping down. John Henshaw started at the troubled agency less than two years ago.

In a statement, Henshaw said he has decided to return to Maine to pursue other opportunities. The agency's problems began under previous leadership.

Last month, the state Contracting Standards Board issued a report criticizing a half-a-million dollar payment from the Port Authority to a company led by a former member of the agency’s board.

Tags

News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer
Related Content