News

UConn wins ‘ugly-lookin’ NCAA Tournament game in front of sell-out crowd

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
Joe AmonAyannah Brown
Published March 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
1 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 drives hard o the basket as the UConn Huskies take on UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
2 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 goes up for the block on UCF Knights forward Neila Luma #30 during a very physical game as the UConn Huskies won over the UCF Knights 52-478 during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
3 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UCF Knights guard Diamond Battles #3 tries to drive the basket against UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 during a very physical game as the UConn Huskies won over the UCF Knights 52-47 during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
4 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 fights for the ball with UCF Knights guard Tay Sanders #1 during a very physical game as the UConn Huskies won over the UCF Knights 52-478 during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
5 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma upset with one of his players is helped back to the bench area by associate head coach Chris Dailey and a ref during a very physical game as the UConn Huskies won over the UCF Knights 52-478 during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
6 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UCF Knights guard Alisha Lewis #23 and UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 fight for a ball as the UConn Huskies take on UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Ayannah Brown
7 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 going down after taking the charge as the UConn Huskies take on UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
8 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UCF Knights forward Masseny Kaba #5 tries for a basket that dosen’t go as the UConn Huskies take on UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
9 of 16  — _RAS8177.jpg
UCF Knights guard Alisha Lewis #23 and UConn Huskies guard Nikka Muhl #10 fight for a ball as the UConn Huskies take on UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Ayannah Brown
10 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma upset with a call with associate head coach Chris Dailey and a ref during a very physical game as the UConn Huskies won over the UCF Knights 52-478 during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
11 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 driving past UCF Knights guard Tay Sanders #1 as the UConn Huskies take on UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
12 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
Fans cheer from the sold-out crowd during the UConn Huskies win over the UCF Knights during the second round of the NCAA Tournament March 21, 2022.
Ayannah Brown
13 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 is smothered under the basket as the UConn Huskies take on UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
14 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies erupt on the bench as they stop the UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
15 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 and the crowd know it's over with seconds left as the UConn Huskies win over the UCF Knights 52-47 during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Joe Amon
16 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs UCF Knights
The UConn Huskies take on UCF Knights during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.
Ayannah Brown

Just 22.7 seconds were left in Monday’s NCAA Tournament second round game. The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team had given up nine straight points. University of Central Florida forward Brittney Smith headed to the free throw line with a chance to get her team within a point.

That’s when a student-dominated crowd in Storrs got as loud as it did all night. Smith missed the first. The second was no good—lane violation.

“They made it feel like an extra-special game,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said Monday night. “They reminded everybody why Connecticut basketball is Connecticut basketball and why our fans are viewed the way they’re viewed.”

The Huskies needed to feed off of every bit of energy from the fans in a 52-47 victory over UCF Monday, a game Auriemma said after it was over with was “ugly-looking.”

“It was what we thought it would be: it was going to be really difficult. It was going to be really ugly looking and it was,” Auriemma said.

The Huskies shot 29 percent from the field for the game. They were outrebounded for just the fifth time this season. Two of their starters fouled out.

Senior guard Christyn Williams said it was the kind of game you had to grind out to win. She played against UCF when the two teams shared a conference her freshman and sophomore year, so she said she knew the Knights were “super-aggressive.”

“It was very ugly, but we got the dub,” Williams said after the game.

Williams scored 12 points. Teammate Azzi Fudd led the way for the Huskies with 16. The freshman said the atmosphere surrounding the game was something she hadn’t experienced before in college.

“That made the game a lot of fun,” Fudd said. “I think it also helped with our momentum—the crowd was great.”

As good as the crowd was, Auriemma said at least in the opening minutes it may have gotten his players too “amped up.” UConn hit just five of 19 shots in the opening quarter of the game.

“[The crowd] got us so amped up that shots we normally make with our eyes closed in other games, we struggled with,” Auriemma said.

UConn trailed by six after one, but two key runs gave them a big lead in the game. The Huskies outscored UCF 14-to-five in the second quarter and then had a 12-to-0 run spanning seven minutes in the second half. That’s what put them up by 12 with just under five minutes left in the game.

“You can play really, really well and get up a bunch and then, you’re capable of doing things that let the game get back to three,” Auriemma said.

The 11-time national champion coach says that knowing those two things can be very valuable for a team—that there’s something to be said about not the Huskies not letting the game get away from them during UCF’s late run.

He does say the team needs to play better Saturday. UConn advances to the Sweet 16 and travels locally to Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Huskies play Indiana University Saturday at 2 p.m.

