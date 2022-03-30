Lamont signs law continuing relaxed outdoor dining rules for restaurants

Restaurants can continue to serve food outdoors for another 13 months, as they work to find ways to both serve customers and be COVID safe.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation into law Wednesday that relaxes the rules on outdoor dining until April 30, 2023. This expands upon an earlier law that was to expire at the end of this month. In a statement, Lamont said these moves have allowed restaurants to stay open.

“So many restaurants are locally owned, small businesses, and this is one way we can help in their economic recovery,” Lamont said.

The bill had support from organizations that represent towns and cities across the state. Its passage was also praised by Scott Dolch, the head of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

“This is a timely and much-needed measure that will help local restaurants as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dolch said. “Connecticut restaurants make up ten percent of the state’s economy, and we greatly appreciate state leaders for supporting these local businesses and the tens of thousands of state residents they employ.”

The legislation had been approved unanimously by the state Senate and overwhelmingly by the state House.