Judy Woodruff to be honored by Connecticut Foundation for Open Government

For five decades, esteemed Journalist Judy Woodruff has covered politics, along with other news, at NBC, CNN and PBS. She’s covered every presidential election and convention since 1976 and moderated presidential debates. Woodruff is now managing editor and anchor of the PBS NewsHour.

And she’s won too many awards to list. April 7th, the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government is honoring Woodruff with the organization’s Walter Cronkite Award. I spoke with Woodruff ahead of the awards ceremony about her experience and observations covering American politics.

