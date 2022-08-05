Judge orders Alex Jones’ Texas attorney to come to Connecticut to answer questions in defamation case

A Texas attorney defending Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut judge to appear for a hearing in a defamation case related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Andino Reynal faces possible sanctions – he had access to confidential medical records from another case that an opposing attorney says he shouldn’t have had. That became clear after Reynal apparently inadvertently sent records from Jones’ phone to lawyers for the parents of shooting victim Jesse Lewis, who have sued Jones for defamation in Texas. Their attorney Mark Bankston says the records include confidential medical information for the nine named plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit.

In a filing issued Thursday, Judge Barbara Bellis ordered Reynal to appear on Aug. 17 at the Waterbury Superior Court “as to whether he should be referred to disciplinary authorities or sanctioned by the court directly… regarding the purported release of medical records of the plaintiffs, in violation of state and federal statute and this court's protective order, to unauthorized individuals.”

Bankston, the attorney for the Texas plaintiffs, says Reynal got the files from an attorney defending Jones in Connecticut.

“Norm Pattis up in Connecticut was passing this file along to [Jones’ defense attorney in Texas, Andino] Reynal, and I know that because the directories contain … backups of Norm Pattis’ computer,” Bankston said to a Texas judge Thursday.

Neither Pattis nor Reynal responded to a request for comment.

Pattis has also been ordered to appear in Connecticut for a show cause hearing. The Pattis hearing takes place August 10.

Jones has been sued by families of victims for repeatedly saying the shooting didn’t happen. A default judgment was issued against Jones in two lawsuits for not turning over records to attorneys for families of victims killed in the shooting. Judge Barbara Bellis cited Jones and his defense team’s failure “to produce critical documents” when she made the ruling in November.

Bellis made her orders after a dramatic moment in a Texas court Wednesday when Bankston revealed that he had text messages from Jones that he wasn’t supposed to have. And one of them referred to Sandy Hook — the type of text Jones previously swore didn’t exist. Bankston says the records included two years of text messages from Jones’ phone, as well as confidential psychiatric records from plaintiffs in the Connecticut case.

Reynal, meanwhile, asked the judge on Thursday to force Bankston to destroy all records that he mistakenly shared. That decision is pending. Reynal also asked for a mistrial, which was denied.

With Jones being found liable for defamation in both cases, what’s left is for juries to assign a dollar figure to the damage Jones has done to the Sandy Hook families.

Jury selection in the Connecticut trial got underway Tuesday, but it was quickly interrupted when the case was removed to federal bankruptcy court.

A Texas jury has ordered Jones pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of Jesse Lewis. Now, the Texas jury is deciding how much Jones owes in punitive damages.