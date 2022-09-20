FEMA grant helps protect New Haven Union Station neighborhoods from flooding

The City of New Haven received a $25 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to protect the city’s train station and surrounding neighborhoods from flooding during severe weather.

The project calls for construction of an underground pipe, a pump and a wall along the Interstate 95 corridor to keep Union Station safe and accessible.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the project is not only necessary for safety measures, but to help stabilize the city’s economy.

“The wall, the pipe and the pump are about climate resiliency," said Elicker. "They are about jobs, they’re about economic development, they’re about ensuring vital infrastructure like Union Station remains safe and accessible.”

Governor Ned Lamont added that the state is taking steps to ensure they are better prepared after being impacted from historic storms such as Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

"The pipes and pumps and burns can prevent an awful lot of disasters going forward," said Lamont. "'If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it' to me is the wrong philosophy. It's more like 'stitch in time, saves nine.'”

Elicker said after signing off on a series of paperwork that could take over a year to approve, the goal is for the project to completed by 2025.

