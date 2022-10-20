© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Officials say bear that attacked 10-year-old in Connecticut did not have rabies

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published October 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
A large male black bear walks along the edge of the forest
jared lloyd / Moment RF
/
Getty Images
A large boar, or male, black bear walks along the edge of the forest.

State officials say a black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy in western Connecticut over the weekend did not have rabies. But a preliminary necropsy report says the animal may have been feeding on trash cans.

The report found “rare pieces of macaroni” in the bear’s stomach, which officials said could indicate the bear had eaten garbage in the past but not recently.

According to the report, the male bear was found to have “good nutritional body condition with adequate fat reserves.” Officials said stomach contents “were normal for an omnivore,” containing nuts, berries and leaves.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection shared the preliminary necropsy report Thursday.

DEEP says more test results are pending, including a tissue and cell analysis to look for disease not readily apparent from a visual examination.

On Sunday, state officials euthanized the roughly 225-pound bear after it attacked a 10-year-old boy in a backyard in Morris. Officials said the boy’s injuries were not life threatening.

DEEP says residents should secure trash cans and remove garbage, bird feeders and pet food from outside homes to encourage bears to stay away.

Tags
News New England News Collaborative
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content