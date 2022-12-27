The images that defined Connecticut in 2022
At the beginning of the year, the world was still unsure as to how life would proceed with the weight of COVID-19 still being a prominent virus that resulted in a pandemic and a worldwide shut down. And although the virus is still circulating today, society has learned how to get back to our everyday routines.
2022 was a year full of celebrations, hardships, life altering legislation, and shocking moments. Here is a look at some of the top photos that told those pivotal stories.
Alex Jones trial
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones underwent trial this year after victims of the Sandy Hook Shooting sued him for defamation. He was found guilty and has since filed for personal bankruptcy as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre.
The Connecticut Midterm elections were filled unexpected moments, heated debates, and close call elections. And we were there to capture those intense and surprising moments in action.
Election results: Leora Levy wins GOP Senate primary; Erick Russell wins Democratic treasurer primary
Results from Connecticut's 2022 Republican and Democratic primaries.
Parents urge Killingly school board to OK school-based mental health center
Parents and students in Killingly continue to push for a no-cost, school-based mental health center after the school board tabled a vote to take action. A parent-led petition calling on the board to step up led to a public hearing.
BIPOC farmers in Conn. may be small in number, but they have plenty of stories to tell
One-third of Connecticut’s residents identify as people of color, but statistically, more than 98% of Connecticut’s farmers are white. It’s a disparity rooted in generations of racism, unequal access to land and credit, and systemic discrimination. But while their numbers are small, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) farmers do exist in Connecticut.
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
UConn wins ‘ugly-lookin’ NCAA Tournament game in front of sell-out crowd
The Huskies survived the University of Central Florida Monday night in Storrs to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women's basketball Tournament.
The Mid-Autumn Festival was a special occasion as a part of an ongoing night market series organized by the St. Andrew Dung-Lac Parish, a Vietnamese Catholic community that worships at St. Mark the Evangelist Church led by Father Andy Mai.
The festival is an annual celebration that’s popular in many Asian countries, and it reunites friends and families and typically involves making paper lanterns, watching lion-dancing performances, eating mooncakes and having dinner with family and friends.
Ray Hardman introduced us to Andre Rochester, a mixed media artist who creates images of people and symbolism to illustrate experiences of trial, tribulation and triumph. And Grace Wright, a costume designer and choreographer who incorporates her Caribbean culture.
Across Connecticut, abortion rights supporters gather for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies
Connecticut protesters joined thousands across the country for a weekend of rallies in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Sandy Hook parents turn grief into action
School shootings like Parkland and Uvalde continue across America. But some Sandy Hook parents believe the country is making progress on gun control even though it may not seem so.
Hundreds of marchers gathered in support of Randy Cox
Protesters gathered in support of Randy Cox, a man paralyzed in the back of a New Haven police van, hours after the family said they want civil rights charges filed against the officers involved in the incident.
This teen fled Afghanistan for Connecticut. Her family still needs help to escape.
Since the government of Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last year, hundreds of evacuees have found a home in Connecticut. But many came without the people they love the most.
Rent paid, still evicted: The COVID-era rise of no-fault evictions
Dozens more households faced eviction each week during the pandemic, despite paying rent. As no-fault evictions rose to half of all filings, here's how a hot housing market and eviction restrictions didn't help these two women and many others.
‘We’re a refuge’: West Haven welcomes Ukrainian family
Connecticut welcomed one of the first Ukrainian refugee families on Monday. Nearly 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian invasion began in late February, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency. Most have gone to Poland and Romania. The Biden administration said it would welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.
‘A poignant reflection place’: Memorial to Sandy Hook shooting victims quietly opens in Newtown
A memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting quietly opened to the public.
Protecting Connecticut’s vulnerable shorebirds takes a community effort
Beach nesting birds are facing threats from human disturbance and climate change, but they’re getting help from some local wildlife agencies and their volunteers.
Turkey farmers had high hopes for better profits this year, but supply costs have spiked
In 2020, whether people would want to gather for Thanksgiving was unclear. With pandemic restrictions in place, people were forgoing traditional gatherings and traditional turkey purchases. Even those families who were looking to get a bird might be opting for a smaller one. And if they did ultimately order a turkey, Miller-Stevens said it wasn’t clear if a meat packing plant would remain open to process slaughtered birds, due to pandemic-related staffing shortages.
So Miller Farms made the tough decision to stop raising and selling turkeys out of their Avon market. They now partner with other family farms – locally and across the country – to source thousands of birds, which get trucked to their facility. But shortages and other worldly factors are making costs skyrocket.
The first winter storm of the season
Up to 7 inches of snow fell in parts of Connecticut during the region's first significant snow for the season, and that led to several school delays Monday morning. There were reports of slippery road conditions across parts of the state as well.