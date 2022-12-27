The images that defined Connecticut in 2022

At the beginning of the year, the world was still unsure as to how life would proceed with the weight of COVID-19 still being a prominent virus that resulted in a pandemic and a worldwide shut down. And although the virus is still circulating today, society has learned how to get back to our everyday routines.

2022 was a year full of celebrations, hardships, life altering legislation, and shocking moments. Here is a look at some of the top photos that told those pivotal stories.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Conspiracy talk show host Alex Jones speaks with the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during a trial to determine the amount of money Jones owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown didn’t happen.

Alex Jones trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones underwent trial this year after victims of the Sandy Hook Shooting sued him for defamation. He was found guilty and has since filed for personal bankruptcy as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Tyler Russell/Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Republican candidate Dominic Rapini celebrates his primary win in the race for Secretary of the State at a watch party at the West Haven Republican Headquarters.

Primary Elections

The Connecticut Midterm elections were filled unexpected moments, heated debates, and close call elections. And we were there to capture those intense and surprising moments in action.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public U.S. Senate candidate Leora Levy supporter Bob Leach wears an AK-47 tie pin while watching results on a television monitor showing an early lead for Levy during her primary night watch party.

Election results: Leora Levy wins GOP Senate primary; Erick Russell wins Democratic treasurer primary

Results from Connecticut's 2022 Republican and Democratic primaries.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Ivy Ross (left) kisses her daughter Emily Ross after the two addressed the Killingly School Board of Education at a board meeting April 28. Emily said during testimony she endured regular bullying in high school due to her sexual orientation. “I have an emotionally literate parent and I did not tell her,” she said, “I feel safe with her and I still did not tell her. And I think that’s why it hurts so much to watch you debate this topic,” she told the board. “We know this isn’t a question of morality,” said Ross, “Because we know that if a child or a high school student came to you and asked for help and said they wanted to take their own life, you would not ask, ‘well, how much would it cost?’ or ‘is your parent aware of the services you are seeking?’ You would help.”

Parents urge Killingly school board to OK school-based mental health center

Parents and students in Killingly continue to push for a no-cost, school-based mental health center after the school board tabled a vote to take action. A parent-led petition calling on the board to step up led to a public hearing.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Azeem Zakir Kareem jumps a sprinkle pipe junction while preparing his fields for irrigation. “You start working in that soil, and there's things – there's biology inside the soil – that sends a light signal through your nervous system that hits your brain, that has your brain release, beautiful, joyous chemistry that makes you feel good,” said Kareem.

BIPOC farmers in Conn. may be small in number, but they have plenty of stories to tell

One-third of Connecticut’s residents identify as people of color, but statistically, more than 98% of Connecticut’s farmers are white. It’s a disparity rooted in generations of racism, unequal access to land and credit, and systemic discrimination. But while their numbers are small, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) farmers do exist in Connecticut.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn.

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 goes up for the block on UCF Knights forward Neila Luma #30 during a very physical game as the UConn Huskies won over the UCF Knights 52-478 during the NCAA Tournament second Round at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 21, 2022.

UConn wins ‘ugly-lookin’ NCAA Tournament game in front of sell-out crowd

The Huskies survived the University of Central Florida Monday night in Storrs to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women's basketball Tournament.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Volunteer Jinn Hoang breaths fire to lead the Lion Dance for luck that represents prosperity and goodness in every home during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Saint Andrew Dung-Lac Parish in West Hartford, Connecticut September 24, 2022.

Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival was a special occasion as a part of an ongoing night market series organized by the St. Andrew Dung-Lac Parish, a Vietnamese Catholic community that worships at St. Mark the Evangelist Church led by Father Andy Mai.

The festival is an annual celebration that’s popular in many Asian countries, and it reunites friends and families and typically involves making paper lanterns, watching lion-dancing performances, eating mooncakes and having dinner with family and friends.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Where ART Thou: East Hartford held its first Juneteenth celebration on the town green in East Hartford, Connecticut June 18, 2022.

Where Art Thou? East Hartford-Wethersfield

Ray Hardman introduced us to Andre Rochester, a mixed media artist who creates images of people and symbolism to illustrate experiences of trial, tribulation and triumph. And Grace Wright, a costume designer and choreographer who incorporates her Caribbean culture.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Speaking May 17 during a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the Connecticut State Capitol, Shanique Reid said, “I am pregnant right now and let me tell you, this is not easy. It is hot, my back hurts, my ankles are swollen, but I got to decide that I wanted to keep this pregnancy. But for anyone who doesn't want to keep a pregnancy, that is okay. We are here to make sure that everyone has the autonomy and the accessibility to go to an abortion provider.”

Across Connecticut, abortion rights supporters gather for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies

Connecticut protesters joined thousands across the country for a weekend of rallies in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Po Murray, Chairman of the Newtown Action Alliance, embraces Mariam Azeez at the conclusion of a vigil in Newtown following the school shooting in Uvalde, TX.

Sandy Hook parents turn grief into action

School shootings like Parkland and Uvalde continue across America. But some Sandy Hook parents believe the country is making progress on gun control even though it may not seem so.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Outside New Haven Police Department headquarters, Civil rights attorney Ben Crump (with microphone and arm raised) leads the crowd in chants of “If I say my neck is broke, don’t take it as a joke.”

Hundreds of marchers gathered in support of Randy Cox

Protesters gathered in support of Randy Cox, a man paralyzed in the back of a New Haven police van, hours after the family said they want civil rights charges filed against the officers involved in the incident.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Nilab Hanifi 19 on Afghan New Years day in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 20, 2022. Nilab called her mother Mariza Hanifi and her father Mohammd Aziz Hanifi in Afghanistan wiping tears the whole time to wish them a very quick happy new year during the short time on the phone. Then it was a quick shopping trip to a Halal Food store, and Afghan tea with Concetta “Lina” Rinaldi, her husband Mario Rinaldi and son Alex Rinaldi 42, and a new friend Safia Rezwani 23, before going shopping again at the Goodwill in Bridgeport.

This teen fled Afghanistan for Connecticut. Her family still needs help to escape.

Since the government of Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last year, hundreds of evacuees have found a home in Connecticut. But many came without the people they love the most.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Sonsharae Owens 27, pocks up her 14 year old sister Zah-Myiah Owens for a ride to school and her father Gerald Owens 55, at her mother Michelle Owens-Jones house in Hartford, Connecticut February 24, 2022.

Rent paid, still evicted: The COVID-era rise of no-fault evictions

Dozens more households faced eviction each week during the pandemic, despite paying rent. As no-fault evictions rose to half of all filings, here's how a hot housing market and eviction restrictions didn't help these two women and many others.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Four-year-old Adam Bizyayev rounds the corner into the West Haven city clerk's office. His parents fled Kharkiv, Ukraine, with him and his two siblings after the Russian invasion and now are staying with a host in West Haven. Municipal workers and community members greeted the family with pizza, cake and toys for the children on Monday, a few days after they arrived.

‘We’re a refuge’: West Haven welcomes Ukrainian family

Connecticut welcomed one of the first Ukrainian refugee families on Monday. Nearly 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian invasion began in late February, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency. Most have gone to Poland and Romania. The Biden administration said it would welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Danbury mother of two Anastasia King at the memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. “I was in California at the time and it hit me,” she said, “As a parent I couldn’t imagine.” The memorial quietly opened to the public in Newtown, Connecticut November 13, 2022.

‘A poignant reflection place’: Memorial to Sandy Hook shooting victims quietly opens in Newtown

A memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting quietly opened to the public.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public A Black Skimmer skirts late afternoon waves in West Haven’s Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary July 06, 2022.

Protecting Connecticut’s vulnerable shorebirds takes a community effort

Beach nesting birds are facing threats from human disturbance and climate change, but they’re getting help from some local wildlife agencies and their volunteers.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Turkeys forage on the grass at Ekonk Hill Turkey farm in Sterling, CT., where farmer Rick Hermonot is raising nearly 4000 birds this year for Thanksgiving. Despite a nine percent increase in turkey price this year, Hermonot says it’s not enough to cover his cost increases that include a 25% increase in the cost of purchasing the turkey chicks and fertilizer costs that have tripled.

Turkey farmers had high hopes for better profits this year, but supply costs have spiked

In 2020, whether people would want to gather for Thanksgiving was unclear. With pandemic restrictions in place, people were forgoing traditional gatherings and traditional turkey purchases. Even those families who were looking to get a bird might be opting for a smaller one. And if they did ultimately order a turkey, Miller-Stevens said it wasn’t clear if a meat packing plant would remain open to process slaughtered birds, due to pandemic-related staffing shortages.

So Miller Farms made the tough decision to stop raising and selling turkeys out of their Avon market. They now partner with other family farms – locally and across the country – to source thousands of birds, which get trucked to their facility. But shortages and other worldly factors are making costs skyrocket.

Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public Kenny Bachand uses a leaf blower to clear fresh snow from Christmas Trees on display outside at Jillybean’s Farmstand in Farmington, CT on Monday, December 12, 2022. The first snowfall of the season dropped between 2 and 4 inches of snow across the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

The first winter storm of the season

Up to 7 inches of snow fell in parts of Connecticut during the region's first significant snow for the season, and that led to several school delays Monday morning. There were reports of slippery road conditions across parts of the state as well.

