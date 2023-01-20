© 2023 Connecticut Public

Fire burns historic Whitney House, UConn's oldest building

Published January 20, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST
Updated January 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
UConn’s oldest building, the Whitney House, suffered extensive damage January 20, 2023, after an early morning fire. The Whitney House dates back to 1769 and was not currently in use but has been occupied as living and office space. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire early Friday heavily damaged the University of Connecticut's oldest building, a colonial-style house built in 1769 that is part of the school's historic district.

School officials said the building was not currently in use and no injuries were reported. Class and work schedules are not affected.

Firefighters were called to the Whitney House at about 6 a.m. and the building was "almost fully engulfed" in flames at one point, UConn officials said. The fire was deemed under control about an hour later, but firefighters remained at the scene to put out hot spots within walls and other parts of the building.

The Whitney House is one of several private residences in Storrs that predate the founding of the school and were acquired by the university, whose historic district is on the National Register of Historic Places.

UConn's website lists the Whitney House as "the oldest building on the Storrs campus."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The main road through campus was closed Friday morning, UConn officials said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story will be updated.

230120_WhitneyFire_mm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Firefighters investigate UConn’s oldest building, the Whitney House, after an early morning fire January 20, 2023. The Whitney House dates back to 1769 and was not currently in use but has been occupied as living and office space. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
