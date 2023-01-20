Fire burns historic Whitney House, UConn's oldest building

A fire early Friday heavily damaged the University of Connecticut's oldest building, a colonial-style house built in 1769 that is part of the school's historic district.

School officials said the building was not currently in use and no injuries were reported. Class and work schedules are not affected.

Firefighters were called to the Whitney House at about 6 a.m. and the building was "almost fully engulfed" in flames at one point, UConn officials said. The fire was deemed under control about an hour later, but firefighters remained at the scene to put out hot spots within walls and other parts of the building.

The Whitney House is one of several private residences in Storrs that predate the founding of the school and were acquired by the university, whose historic district is on the National Register of Historic Places.

UConn's website lists the Whitney House as "the oldest building on the Storrs campus."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The main road through campus was closed Friday morning, UConn officials said in a statement.

