CT Republicans pitch their hopes for more affordable health care

Connecticut Republicans unveiled a proposal they say would make healthcare affordable for middle-class families in the state.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, said that Connecticut's healthcare system is overly complicated and should be revised for patients.

"We can reduce premiums by 30%. That's an annual saving to the average family of four, for $7,000, almost $600 a month," Kelly said.

The proposal claims that the average health insurance premium for family coverage is $24,000 a year. Kelly said their plan involves implementing a reinsurance program to defray high cost claims, as well as eliminating a tax requirement when purchasing health insurance. The Republican plan also calls for small businesses to join in associations to buy group health plans together.

It also asks for benchmarking Connecticut hospitals and pharmaceutical companies for transparency regarding their costs.

Connecticut Democrats say they, too, have been working to address to make healthcare more affordable and accessible.

The General Assembly's Public Health Committee is considering several bills related to healthcare, said State Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor. He said he looks forward to working with legislators to develop effective and appropriate plans.

“I think the plans are very similar with respect to the goal," Anwar told Connecticut Public. "Healthcare insurance is going out of control. The cost of prescriptions is out of control, and we need to identify ways of protecting the health of our citizens. ... We want to make sure that people don't go bankrupt in the process of getting their healthcare.”

According to a study done for the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy , a family of one parent, a preschooler and a school-age child would need to earn nearly $31 per hour to meet their family's basic needs with employer-sponsored health care. That’s more than two full-time minimum wage jobs in Connecticut.

"Connecticut families are living paycheck to paycheck,” said State Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield. “They are having difficulty making hard choices on things like insurance so that they have healthcare, whether or not they can meet the family budget, or pay an electric bill."