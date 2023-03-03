The week in CT news: First big snowfall, Jan. 6 protester wants to be Derby mayor
- Connecticut experienced its first big winter storm at the end of February, which led to the closure of state buildings and local schools.
- While the snow fell, special elections to determine three seats in the Connecticut House were held in Hartford, Middletown and Stamford.
- An elected official in Derby who's admitted he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 now wants to be mayor of the town.
