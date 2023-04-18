Passion for food and culture: Coracora restaurant excited for James Beard Awards nomination

Coracora, a Peruvian family-owned restaurant in West Hartford, could receive one of the country's most prestigious culinary awards, as a nominee for “outstanding restaurant” in the James Beard Awards.

Chef Macarena Ludena Jimenez is originally from Ayacucho, Peru. From an early age, she showed interest in traditional Peruvian cuisine. It began when her mother taught her how to cook and developed further in culinary school.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Mother of CEO/Owner Grecia Ludena and Head Chef Macarena Ludena smile as they are commemorated for becoming a national finalist in the James Beard Awards. Family run and owned Peruvian restaurant CORACORA in West Hartford, Connecticut was named as a finalist for the James Beard Foundation awards for the best CT restaurant. Governor Ned Lamont, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, and other government officials came to the restaurant celebrate and commemorate the nomination.

"I went to get all the skills I need,” Macarena Ludena said. “My mom never went to school. She learned everything by herself. She thought everything in the school was something I needed to experiment with and get new techniques.

Her family migrated to Connecticut over a decade ago. Hector and Luisa Ludena, Macarena's parents, opened the restaurant in a converted McDonald's, transforming that space into a charming showcase for Peruvian cuisine. They named it Coracora in honor of the town they are from in Peru.

"We are from a small town in Ayacucho," Macarena Ludena said. "Coming here was a little bit sad because we left everything in Peru. All the friendships. But being here with my family and seeing their hard work helped us grow more."

Grecia Ludena, CEO of the restaurant, says it's an honor to bring Peruvian culture in Connecticut to a national level.

"Peruvian food is recognized as one of the best cuisines in the world," Grecia said. "We serve traditional Peruvian food. There's so much to explore, and we want to show that. And that's what we are doing here in Connecticut".

Peruvians are proud of their food which consists of autochthonous ingredients, and the diverse influence brought to them through migration from different parts of the world.

A handful of officials gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the restaurants nomination. Governor Ned Lamont gave a congratulatory proclamation, followed by the Peruvian general consul Elvis Tuesta, handing an award from the Peruvian government.

"This is a sign that the Peruvian community is hardworking. In Connecticut, there are more than 30,000 Peruvians," Tuesta said. "They are workers. Some are entrepreneurs. We make a tremendous impact here by bringing the best of our Peru."

The Connecticut General Assembly and the Town of West Hartford also added awards of recognition.

Peruvian cuisine was the “World's Leading Culinary Destination” in 9 of the last ten years according to the World Travel Awards . The James Beard awards will take place in Chicago on June 5.