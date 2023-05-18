© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Bringing the light back at Heublein Tower

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kevin Kuhl
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Since 2015, the beacon atop the Heublein Tower on Avon Mountain has been dark. Through the efforts of the Friends Of Heublein Tower and the state of Conn., it has been restored and will be relit on May 20th during a ceremony at the Talcott Mountain Collective in Simsbury with food, drinks and music.

Since 2015, the beacon atop the Heublein Tower on Avon Mountain has been dark.

Through the efforts of the Friends of Heublein Tower and the state, it has been restored. The tower will be relit on Saturday, May 20, during a ceremony at the Talcott Mountain Collective in Simsbury, featuring food, drinks and music.

Part of the National Register of Historic Places, the Tower is known as an iconic landmark for many, and provides beautiful 360 degree views of Hartford and the Farmington River Valley from the top of Talcott Mountain State Park.

In this video, hear more about the importance of the historic landmark, the Heublein Family who owned it and ongoing efforts for its restoration.

Kevin Kuhl
See stories by Kevin Kuhl

