Investigation underway after West Hartford police officer shoots and kills person

A West Hartford police officer shot and killed a person Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. during “an active investigation” on New Britain Avenue near New Park Avenue, police said.

“During the incident, a West Hartford Police Officer discharged their firearm, striking an individual,” West Hartford Police Cpt. Daniel Moffo said in an emailed statement. “Lifesaving efforts were provided to the individual on scene. The individual was then transported to an area hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.”

The officer involved in the shooting sustained “non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation,” Moffo said.

The identity of the person shot or the officer involved was not immediately released.

“The incident is being investigated by the CT State Police and the Inspector General’s Office,” the department said in a statement on their Facebook page. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

West Hartford Police directed further questions to the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

New Britain Avenue was closed to pedestrians and vehicles between New Park Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue as officials investigated the shooting Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.