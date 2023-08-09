© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Investigation underway after West Hartford police officer shoots and kills person

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published August 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT
Updated August 9, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT

A West Hartford police officer shot and killed a person Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. during “an active investigation” on New Britain Avenue near New Park Avenue, police said.

“During the incident, a West Hartford Police Officer discharged their firearm, striking an individual,” West Hartford Police Cpt. Daniel Moffo said in an emailed statement. “Lifesaving efforts were provided to the individual on scene. The individual was then transported to an area hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.”

The officer involved in the shooting sustained “non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation,” Moffo said.

The identity of the person shot or the officer involved was not immediately released.

“The incident is being investigated by the CT State Police and the Inspector General’s Office,” the department said in a statement on their Facebook page. “There is no threat to the public at this time.”

West Hartford Police directed further questions to the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

New Britain Avenue was closed to pedestrians and vehicles between New Park Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue as officials investigated the shooting Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags
News Hartford CountyLatest News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content