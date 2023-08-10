Connecticut man charged with assaulting law enforcement in US Capitol attack

A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday and charged with several federal crimes, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Benjamin Cohen, 21, of Westport, also faces a felony count of civil disorder and several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

He appeared Wednesday in federal court in Connecticut.

A person answering the phone at Cohen’s home in Westport declined to comment before hanging up.

According to the Justice Department, Cohen was identified among the crowd of rioters who breached a police line at the Capitol. He was caught on camera making physical contact with the group of officers by pushing and shoving them with his hands as the crowd surges forward, prosecutors said.

Cohen is later seen rushing toward the officers again, shoving and striking officers with his hands and standing in the crowd of rioters, where he can be heard shouting, “Our House!”

Later, Cohen is seen entering a tunnel at the Capitol and joining other rioters in what prosecutors describe as a concerted “heave-ho” effort against the police line, according to court documents.

He also was photographed and taped inside an office inside the Capitol and leaving that office through a broken window, prosecutors said.

Cohen is among more than 1,100 people charged in the riot, including more than 350 who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.