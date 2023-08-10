Hartford residents can apply for flood damage payments starting in September

People with flood-damaged homes and businesses in Hartford will be able to apply for financial help at the start of next month, city officials announced Thursday.

The assistance is part of a $5 million program started in response to repeated flooding in parts of Hartford's North End. Property owners can apply for reimbursement or financial assistance if they experienced flooding on or after January 1, 2021.

Applications will open for the state's pilot program on Friday, Sept. 1.

Officials said they have seen some of the homes damaged by flooding, which is often a mix of rainwater and raw sewage that backs up into basements.

"I have seen ... some of the sewage backup," said Gary Rhule, Hartford Flood Compensation Program administrator. "It's been difficult, for folks to live and work in Hartford with all that's been going on. I think I was surprised by the amount of water, and the sewer, that backed up."

Matt Dwyer / Connecticut Public Hartford Flood Compensation Program Administrator Dr. Gary Rhule during a press conference to announce Hartford residents can begin applying for flood damage reimbursement on September first. Hartford, Connecticut August 10, 2023

It has not been decided yet if there will be a maximum per-person payment, Rhule said.

The $5 million currently in the program will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

In order to obtain reimbursement, the Office of the State Comptroller says property owners who believe they are eligible must:

1. Visit osc.ct.gov/HartfordFlood or Blue Hills Civic Association (Temporary address at the Colin Bennett Building: 1229 Albany Avenue, Third Floor, Suite 306, Hartford, CT) to obtain an application.

2. Submit a completed application and supporting documentation to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov, Blue Hills Civic Association, or OSC (Attention: Office of the State Comptroller/Hartford Flood Compensation Program, 165 Capitol Ave., Hartford 06106).

3. Await claim review by the program administrator.

4. If notified by the grant administrator they are eligible for potential reimbursement, arrange a home inspection via an approved DCP-licensed inspector or an MDC-provided inspector.

5. Await inspection report review by the program administrator.

6. Approved applicants will have payments sent to the applicant’s residential address listed on the application.

Connecticut Public Radio's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.