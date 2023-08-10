© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Hartford residents can apply for flood damage payments starting in September

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published August 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
Victoria Fennell, Chief Operating Officer of the Blue Hills Civic Association during a press conference to announce Hartford residents can begin applying for flood damage reimbursement on September first. Hartford, Connecticut August 10, 2023
Matt Dwyer/Connecticut Public
Victoria Fennell, Chief Operating Officer of the Blue Hills Civic Association during a press conference to announce Hartford residents can begin applying for flood damage reimbursement on September first. Hartford, Connecticut August 10, 2023

People with flood-damaged homes and businesses in Hartford will be able to apply for financial help at the start of next month, city officials announced Thursday.

The assistance is part of a $5 million program started in response to repeated flooding in parts of Hartford's North End. Property owners can apply for reimbursement or financial assistance if they experienced flooding on or after January 1, 2021.

Applications will open for the state's pilot program on Friday, Sept. 1.

Officials said they have seen some of the homes damaged by flooding, which is often a mix of rainwater and raw sewage that backs up into basements.

"I have seen ... some of the sewage backup," said Gary Rhule, Hartford Flood Compensation Program administrator. "It's been difficult, for folks to live and work in Hartford with all that's been going on. I think I was surprised by the amount of water, and the sewer, that backed up."
Hartford Flood Compensation Program Administrator Dr. Gary Rhule during a press conference to announce Hartford residents can begin applying for flood damage reimbursement on September first. Hartford, Connecticut August 10, 2023
Matt Dwyer / Connecticut Public
Hartford Flood Compensation Program Administrator Dr. Gary Rhule during a press conference to announce Hartford residents can begin applying for flood damage reimbursement on September first. Hartford, Connecticut August 10, 2023

It has not been decided yet if there will be a maximum per-person payment, Rhule said.

The $5 million currently in the program will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

In order to obtain reimbursement, the Office of the State Comptroller says property owners who believe they are eligible must:

1. Visit osc.ct.gov/HartfordFlood or Blue Hills Civic Association (Temporary address at the Colin Bennett Building: 1229 Albany Avenue, Third Floor, Suite 306, Hartford, CT) to obtain an application.

2. Submit a completed application and supporting documentation to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov, Blue Hills Civic Association, or OSC (Attention: Office of the State Comptroller/Hartford Flood Compensation Program, 165 Capitol Ave., Hartford 06106).

3. Await claim review by the program administrator.

4. If notified by the grant administrator they are eligible for potential reimbursement, arrange a home inspection via an approved DCP-licensed inspector or an MDC-provided inspector.

5. Await inspection report review by the program administrator.

6. Approved applicants will have payments sent to the applicant’s residential address listed on the application.

Connecticut Public Radio's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.

Tags
News HartfordHartford County
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content