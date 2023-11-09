© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Bridgeport, there’s clarity on one election. A zoo has a new mayor: a river otter

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published November 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST

After a head-spinning election that left Connecticut’s biggest city without a mayor-elect this week, there was clarity in another Bridgeport political horse race, although no horses were involved. Just turkeys, turtles and, perhaps fittingly, a howler monkey.

By a narrow margin of 15 votes, Tahu, a river otter, was elected mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

The mother of four won the top seat in an online fundraising contest to help set the course for the zoo’s next generation of leadership.

No recount is expected. And the animals are already aligning for a smooth transition of power.

The current mayor, Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth, has promised allegiance to Tahu, the zoo says in a statement.

Tahu defeated Alli the Box Turtle, Major Tom the Narragansett Turkey, Daisy the Prairie Dog, and Ella the Howler Monkey to claim the top spot. She’ll serve a 12-month term.

Alli the Box Turtle will serve as deputy mayor and step in “if Tahu is unable to fulfill her duties through the duration of her term,” the zoo says.

Tahu says she’ll “test the waters” before issuing any new edicts in Bridgeport.
Tags
News Latest NewsFairfield County
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content