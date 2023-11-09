In Bridgeport, there’s clarity on one election. A zoo has a new mayor: a river otter

After a head-spinning election that left Connecticut’s biggest city without a mayor-elect this week, there was clarity in another Bridgeport political horse race, although no horses were involved. Just turkeys, turtles and, perhaps fittingly, a howler monkey.

By a narrow margin of 15 votes, Tahu, a river otter, was elected mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

The mother of four won the top seat in an online fundraising contest to help set the course for the zoo’s next generation of leadership.

No recount is expected. And the animals are already aligning for a smooth transition of power.

The current mayor, Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth, has promised allegiance to Tahu, the zoo says in a statement.

Tahu defeated Alli the Box Turtle, Major Tom the Narragansett Turkey, Daisy the Prairie Dog, and Ella the Howler Monkey to claim the top spot. She’ll serve a 12-month term.

Alli the Box Turtle will serve as deputy mayor and step in “if Tahu is unable to fulfill her duties through the duration of her term,” the zoo says.

Tahu says she’ll “test the waters” before issuing any new edicts in Bridgeport.