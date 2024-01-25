Students detained after protesting at New Haven college

A student taking a journalism class at CT State Community College Gateway says she’s facing serious consequences after protesting against an on campus event Thursday hosted by state and federal officials.

“What I hear, we’re banned from all of our colleges, which is really going to affect me, and my position right now,” Rosimar Quiñones Alberty said.

Quiñones Alberty, was among several students and non-students who were captured on a video obtained by Connecticut Public being detained on campus by New Haven police. They were held after protesting the visit by Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro. The event was also attended by U.S. Secretary of Labor, Julie Su.

The protesters said they were rallying against Lamont and Rep. DeLauro’s support of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin and the fact that it supplies armaments to the Israel Defense Forces in the war against Hamas.

The fighting has led to the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians. Lockheed Martin owns Stratford based Sikorsky Aircraft, which supplies helicopters to the Israeli military.

While students across the state have previously been detained during protests, Quiñones Alberty expressed surprise when she found out she was barred from all state college and university locations.

Her experience comes as other pro Palestinian students and academics nationwide have expressed concerns over free speech, saying punishing students could lead to a chilling effect on campuses.

Quinones Alberty said she thought she was only barred from CT State Community College Gateway but she’s also a student at Capital Community College in Hartford.

She said she might return to her native home of Puerto Rico and planned to contact a college official over her situation.

“Considering that I’m being banned, I'm probably going to have to go back,” Quiñones Alberty said.

Other protestors said they received a documentation stating they were not allowed on campus unless they appealed. But Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Vice Chancellor for External Affairs, Adam Joseph stated in an email to Connecticut Public the students were not detained, suspended or banned from the facilities.

Quiñones Alberty only came to Gateway because it offered a journalism class which isn’t available at Capital Community College .

Several journalists witnessed Quiñones Alberty being escorted by New Haven police into the campus’ Gender Equity Center, a small room located across the hall from Connecticut Public’s New Haven newsroom. She and several other people were detained for at least a half an hour.

Quiñones Alberty said she is not going to stop her pro-Palestinian activism.

“We're not going to back down,” she said.

The New Haven Police Department did not respond to Connecticut Public’s request for comment. Governor Ned Lamont’s office was reached for comment but did not respond.