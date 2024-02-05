After recent death tied to its cookies, Stew Leonard's recalls chicken products

A Norwalk-based supermarket chain is recalling a range of sliced chicken, shaved chicken, chicken salad and chicken salad sandwiches.

Stew Leonard's said the products contained milk, even though milk was not listed on the label.

The milk could cause allergic reactions.

No illnesses related to the milk have been reported.

Stew Leonard’s announced the recall on its website.

A woman in her 20's recently died, after eating Stew Leonard's cookies that contained peanuts not listed as an ingredient.

The state Department of Consumer Protection said affected products were sold in the deli department from August 2022 to Jan. 29, 2024, at all Stew Leonard’s stores in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

Recalled products are:

Sliced and Shaved Chicken

Sliced and Shaved Buffalo Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sub Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Boom Boom Chicken Salad

Cape Cod Chicken Salad (sold in Norwalk, CT only)

Lite Chicken Salad (sold in Norwalk, CT only)

Customers who have purchased these products should bring the product back to Stew Leonard’s customer service for a full refund.