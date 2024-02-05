© 2024 Connecticut Public

After recent death tied to its cookies, Stew Leonard's recalls chicken products

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:04 PM EST

A Norwalk-based supermarket chain is recalling a range of sliced chicken, shaved chicken, chicken salad and chicken salad sandwiches.

Stew Leonard's said the products contained milk, even though milk was not listed on the label.

The milk could cause allergic reactions.

No illnesses related to the milk have been reported.

Stew Leonard’s announced the recall on its website.

A woman in her 20's recently died, after eating Stew Leonard's cookies that contained peanuts not listed as an ingredient.

The state Department of Consumer Protection said affected products were sold in the deli department from August 2022 to Jan. 29, 2024, at all Stew Leonard’s stores in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

Recalled products are:

  • Sliced and Shaved Chicken
  • Sliced and Shaved Buffalo Chicken
  • Chicken Salad
  • Chicken Salad Sub Sandwich
  • Buffalo Chicken Salad
  • Boom Boom Chicken Salad
  • Cape Cod Chicken Salad (sold in Norwalk, CT only)
  • Lite Chicken Salad (sold in Norwalk, CT only)

Customers who have purchased these products should bring the product back to Stew Leonard’s customer service for a full refund.
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
