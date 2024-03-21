© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands of CT families can’t afford basic needs, despite earning wages above poverty level

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 21, 2024 at 1:22 PM EDT

Some Connecticut families are unable to afford everyday needs, despite earning above poverty wages.

The latest Connecticut ALICE report shows 38% of Connecticut households cannot afford basics including housing, childcare, food and transportation, in the communities where they live.

ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The ALICE threshold represents the minimum income necessary for survival of a household in a certain community.

ALICE households earn more than the Federal Poverty Level, but not enough to thrive in their county. The study is administered by United Way of Connecticut.

“These are workers often struggling to keep their own households from financial ruin, while keeping our local communities running,” Isabel Almeida, CEO of United Way of Coastal and Western Connecticut said. “Alice represents approximately 40% of individuals living in Fairfield County.”

Housing availability and affordability is a barrier for ALICE families, Almeida said.

Connecticut towns and cities range from having 14% to 69% of households below the ALICE threshold.

At 69% of households, Bridgeport has the highest number in the state of families earning more than poverty level income, but unable to afford basic needs.

Along with Bridgeport, other Fairfield County communities are also hit hard, with Danbury, Stratford, Norwalk and Stamford having nearly half their families below the ALICE threshold, according to the report.

About one in five Fairfield County families are below the threshold, according to Ashley Gaudiano, senior vice president of community impact at United Way of Coastal and Western Connecticut.

“We have to really think about not just those who make up the federal poverty level, but more importantly, who makes up the Alice threshold, who makes just enough money to survive in a community, not even to thrive,” Gaudiano said.

A permanent child tax credit and affordable childcare would alleviate families’ financial burden, according to experts.
Tags
News affordable housingBridgeporthousingFairfield CountyLatest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content