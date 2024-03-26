© 2024 Connecticut Public

Early voting for CT presidential primary is underway

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas
Early voting kicks off in Connecticut Tuesday for the first time ever, with voters able to head to designated polling spots across the state.

Connecticut’s presidential primary is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, but a new state law that took effect this year requires in-person early voting to be available to voters in all municipalities.

Democrat and Republican voters looking to cast their ballots prior to April 2 can do so between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 26, 27, 28 and 30.

Connecticut is one of the last states in the country to implement early voting. It’s a change voting advocates have wanted for years, to ensure people have the chance to cast their ballot outside of Election Day.

“There are lots of people who just like to go vote,” Patricia Rossi, co-president of League of Women Voters Connecticut, said. “It's a communal expression of their commitment to where they live, to their community.”

According to the law, voters must get two weeks of early voting ahead of general elections, a week before primaries and four days before a special election.

These early voting days are also a chance to test a new voting system and its staffing levels before future elections — especially ones with higher turnout expected, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said.

“We have no idea how many people will show up in person on Election Day, or vote by absentee ballot,” Thomas said. “So everyone made an educated guess. This turnout will hopefully give us an idea, so they can adjust in the fall.”

Early voting polling locations could differ from where a person normally goes to vote on Election Day. Thomas said many municipalities are utilizing their town halls for polling places, but people should double-check their early voting location.

More information about early voting can be found online from the Office of the Secretary State.
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla Savitt focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state's communities and livelihoods.
