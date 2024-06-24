Special CT legislative session called to tackle narrow agenda, with climate action excluded

Gov. Ned Lamont has officially called Connecticut legislators back to the Capitol for a special session to consider over half a dozen “minor and timely adjustments” for the state.

Lamont’s proclamation outlines items like preventing a motor vehicle tax increase, state banking regulations, and streamlining work of the State Historic Preservation Office. The governor, Senate President Martin Looney and Speaker Matt Ritter said in a joint statement Saturday the items have upcoming deadlines and effective dates that need to be addressed.

Senate lawmakers will convene in the special session on Wednesday, and the House will gavel in the next day.

Some legislative leaders initially seemed open to addressing climate change in the special session. This was after lawmakers couldn’t pass 2024 bills surrounding the issue.

Climate advocates were also pushing for special action after the short session’s end.

“Easy to say, ‘well, we'll be back in session in six months,’ and it's really going to be a year by the time legislation is passed and you can begin to implement [it],” said Charles Rothenberger, an attorney with the environmental group Save the Sound. “These solutions are things that we really need to start working on now.”

The state’s top legislative leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on climate factoring into their final June agenda decision — or whether another 2024 special session to address climate change is possible later in the year.

Lamont told reporters at an unrelated event last week that the special session would have a narrow scope, and would “see if the leaders want to add anything else onto the agenda.” He had previously said that climate legislation, such as a bill designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions, was better suited to pass in the regular 2024 session.

This is the second year in a row Connecticut legislators didn't pass comprehensive climate bills.

The General Assembly’s next regular session runs from January to June.