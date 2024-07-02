Officials plead with drivers to slow down following the deaths of 2 state workers on CT highways

Following the death of two state workers, state officials and family members are urging motorists to slow down and take more care while driving on Connecticut roadways.

Officials spoke Tuesday morning in Wallingford, where Andrew DiDomenico, 26, of Meriden, died last week after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 91.

DiDomenico, an employee of the state Department of Transportation, was struck and killed while clearing trash for mowing crews. The driver was later charged with driving under the influence.

Melissa Lombardi, DiDomenico’s aunt, remembered him as a loving person who enjoyed golf, sports and spending time with his family.

“Andrew had a profound impact on so many,” Lombardi said. “We are learning this week just how much – and how far – he reached.”

Joined by members of DiDomenico’s family, Gov. Ned Lamont said there’s only so much state officials can do to keep roads safe. “The rest really is up to you,” Lamont told motorists ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

“There are too many of these accidents, and they’re avoidable,” Lamont said. “I want you to think about the impact of what dangerous driving means – look at what it means to this family.”

Garrett T. Eucalitto, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, said he’s seen more aggressive driving in Connecticut following the pandemic. He urged motorists to never get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“When a worker is killed by an impaired driver at 9 o’clock in the morning while picking up litter tossed out car windows, we have a much deeper crisis on our hands,” Eucalitto said. “Roadway safety needs to be a shared responsibility.”

More than 165 people have been killed this year on Connecticut roadways, Eucalitto said. “Nearly as many as this time in 2022,” he added, “2022 was one of our worst and deadliest years in decades.”

In May, Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was also struck and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 84.

The motorist who hit Pelletier faces multiple charges, including second-degree manslaughter, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

The two highway deaths come as another worker was struck and killed while on duty in Hartford in mid-June. Jose Diaz-Nieves, 54, a construction worker with a private company, died after being hit in a work zone by a driver on West Boulevard, according to police.

State officials have tried using technology to make work zones safer, particularly on state highways.

Last year, officials launched a pilot program to deploy cameras at work zones. The goal of the “Know the Zone” program was to reduce speeding, crashes and fatalities in work zones.

Nearly 25,000 drivers received warnings as a result of the program, according to the DOT. Of that group, about 750 violators were issued subsequent fines for improper driving in work zones.

Eucalitto said the plan is to bring more cameras to state work zones on a permanent basis next spring.

"We’re going to be able to do up to 15 locations at one time across the state," he said, "including our maintenance work zones on secondary roads."

Lombardi, DiDomenico’s aunt, said she welcomes more oversight on roadways, but that too many drivers are getting behind the wheel while impaired.

“People are selfish,” she said. “They’re just taking their own wants and needs and not thinking of those that are affected by this, until it hits their family.”