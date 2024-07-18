VP Kamala Harris got her job because of 'gender and racial politics,' CT GOP chair says

The head of the Connecticut Republican Party says that Kamala Harris isn’t qualified to be president — or vice president — of the United States.

“Kamala Harris was chosen for a reason and it had absolutely nothing to do with her ability to be the next president of the United States, to be the vice president of the United States,” said Ben Proto, the state GOP chair, on Connecticut Public’s “The Wheelhouse.”

“It was clearly gender and racial politics that were put in play by the Democrats, and as a result they have a person sitting a heartbeat away from the presidency who really is not capable of serving in that role,” he said.

Proto’s criticism of Harris comes as Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, call for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid. Proto says he’s been talking with people as a delegate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and that Harris’ potential succession “scares people even more than Joe Biden being president.”

Jason Stanley, who researches political rhetoric at Yale University, considers Proto’s comments as part of a national campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion.

“This is a code for saying that Black people and women are not competent,” Stanley said.

Stanley cited a recent controversy involving another Black person elected to public office, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. Scott was called “DEI mayor” online by a social media user in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in March.

Proto, in the Connecticut Public interview, also said that Harris can’t be president because she “giggles” when asked a question. Stanley says that Proto “infantilizing” Harris is a common rhetorical tactic by Republicans directed against women and Black people.

“This is the former attorney general of the state of California — the former senator of the state of California — and he’s saying she’s a child,” Stanley said.

The spokesperson for Connecticut Democrats, Patty McQueen, said Proto would never say that about a man. McQueen is calling out what she described as misogyny and “DEI dog-whistles” following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“There was lots of talk about how the Democrats were at fault, and that [Republicans] were going to have a new tone,” McQueen said, noting Proto’s comments about Harris undermine that idea.

The Harris rhetoric contrasts with what Proto said Republicans are trying to do this week in Milwaukee. Proto cast Connecticut’s 28 votes at the convention for Trump.

“I think you’re hearing a lot more of — at least on our side — the rhetoric trying to be turned down some,” Proto said from Milwaukee. “We’re trying to do that here at the convention on the floor. We’re trying to keep chants very positive, very upbeat about Trump, about U.S.A., about what we’re doing.”

Biden has also called on Americans to “lower the temperature” when it comes to political discourse. Following the attempted assassination of Trump, Biden’s campaign briefly paused advertising, communications and events.