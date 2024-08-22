© 2024 Connecticut Public

East Lyme approves Fair Rent Commission, following weeks of public support

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published August 22, 2024 at 1:12 PM EDT
Apartments at Windward Village in Niantic, Conn. The new owners of the complex, Alpha Capital Funds have raised its rent nearly $1,000 a month, and tenants there have been organizing to fight the increase and have called for legislators to enact better protections for renters.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Apartments at Windward Village in Niantic, Conn. The new owners of the complex, Alpha Capital Funds have raised its rent nearly $1,000 a month, and tenants there have been organizing to fight the increase and have called for legislators to enact better protections for renters.

East Lyme residents gathered in the town hall cheered when the Board of Selectmen voted to form a Fair Rent Commission.

The decision came weeks after a call to action by residents.

The Board of Selectmen first began discussing the formation of a Fair Rent Commission after residents of a Niantic apartment complex spoke out against proposed rent increases of up to $900.

Residents of the Windward Village apartment complex were alarmed when the place of residence was sold to a new owner in June who sought to increase the rent.

The commision will be able to intervene if tenants consider a rent increase excessive. It will also have the ability to protect disabled and elderly renters from unfair rent hike.

Board of Selectmen member Jason Deeble thanked residents for advocating so heavily in favor of the commission’s formation.

“It’s incumbent upon us as town leaders to create a venue where people can work out their differences and give both sides a seat at the table and a place to discuss issues that doesn’t feel out of balance, doesn’t feel like someone’s being harassed, doesn’t feel like someone is operating under the threat of homelessness,” Deeble said.

For communities without commissions residents may file a lawsuit against the landlord, or petition the municipality to form a Fair Rent Commission.

Next, the Board will have to appoint members to the commission and determine who from the town offices will lead the operation.

The process was a refreshing change from the often slow-moving government process for Board of Selectmen member Don MacKenzie.

“This happened very quickly, because it’s needed. It’s not a guarantee,” MacKenzie said. “It’s not a guarantee but you have no idea how hard this team has worked in getting this thing through for you, and for everybody.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

