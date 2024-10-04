2 dead after shooting at Cromwell nursing home

Two people are dead after a shooting Friday at a nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Cromwell.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at Apple Rehab on Berlin Road.

A man shot and killed his 81-year-old wife in her room, Apple Rehab officials said. Police said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police identified the couple as Barbara Brandt and her husband, Dennis Brandt, 82.

No one else at the facility was harmed, said Michael Landi, vice president of operations at Apple Rehab. He said the resident was alone in her room when the shooter entered, so there were no witnesses.

The woman had been living at the facility since 2021.

Landi described the shooting as a "completely unfortunate tragedy."

"People knew her well. It's a small facility, so obviously the grief of the staff has been immediate,” Landi said.

Landi said the facility is looking out for the wellbeing of the residents and staff.

“We have our counselors, clinicians and our other staff there on site, and more arriving,” he said.

Landi said Cromwell Police arrived on scene soon after staff called in reports of gunshots.

“Some knew that that was gunfire, immediately called 911, secured the scene, meaning getting residents out of the hallway, closing doors, moving equipment out of the hallway, locking, getting behind doors,” Landi said.

The facility alerted families of residents.

At Apple Rehab, residents can receive long-term help for cognitive impairments including dementia, or shorter-term stays after time in the hospital.

KinderCare, located next to Apple Rehab, was on lockdown at midday Friday, WTNH-TV reported.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public The 75 bed Apple Rehab, said Michael Landi, vice president of operations for Apple Rehab "is very well known facility in the Cromwell community."

Connecticut Public's Cassandra Basler, Eric Aasen and The Associated Press contributed to this report.