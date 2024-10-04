© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 dead after shooting at Cromwell nursing home

Connecticut Public Radio | By Mark Mirko,
Matt Dwyer
Published October 4, 2024 at 1:27 PM EDT
Updated October 4, 2024 at 5:34 PM EDT
People comfort each other in the parking lot outside Apple Rehab in Cromwell, Connecticut, after a man shot and killed his 81-year-old wife then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. October 4, 2024. Michael Lindy, Vice President of Operations for Apple Rehab, said the 75 bed facility was near full occupancy and the “completely unfortunate tragedy” was isolated to the resident room. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
People comfort each other in the parking lot outside Apple Rehab in Cromwell, Connecticut, after a man shot and killed his 81-year-old wife then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. October 4, 2024. Michael Lindy, Vice President of Operations for Apple Rehab, said the 75 bed facility was near full occupancy and the “completely unfortunate tragedy” was isolated to the resident room. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)

Two people are dead after a shooting Friday at a nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Cromwell.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at Apple Rehab on Berlin Road.

A man shot and killed his 81-year-old wife in her room, Apple Rehab officials said. Police said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police identified the couple as Barbara Brandt and her husband, Dennis Brandt, 82.

No one else at the facility was harmed, said Michael Landi, vice president of operations at Apple Rehab. He said the resident was alone in her room when the shooter entered, so there were no witnesses.

The woman had been living at the facility since 2021.

Landi described the shooting as a "completely unfortunate tragedy."

"People knew her well. It's a small facility, so obviously the grief of the staff has been immediate,” Landi said.

Landi said the facility is looking out for the wellbeing of the residents and staff.

“We have our counselors, clinicians and our other staff there on site, and more arriving,” he said.

Landi said Cromwell Police arrived on scene soon after staff called in reports of gunshots.

“Some knew that that was gunfire, immediately called 911, secured the scene, meaning getting residents out of the hallway, closing doors, moving equipment out of the hallway, locking, getting behind doors,” Landi said.

The facility alerted families of residents.

At Apple Rehab, residents can receive long-term help for cognitive impairments including dementia, or shorter-term stays after time in the hospital.

KinderCare, located next to Apple Rehab, was on lockdown at midday Friday, WTNH-TV reported.

Police block the driveway of Apple Rehab in Cromwell, Connecticut, after a man shot and killed his 81-year-old wife then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. October 4, 2024. Michael Lindy, Vice President of Operations for Apple Rehab, said the 75 bed facility was near full occupancy and the “completely unfortunate tragedy” was isolated to the resident room.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
The 75 bed Apple Rehab, said Michael Landi, vice president of operations for Apple Rehab "is very well known facility in the Cromwell community."

Connecticut Public's Cassandra Basler, Eric Aasen and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest News
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and he has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now lives in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens.
See stories by Mark Mirko
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.