August's downpour did not set new CT rainfall record, weather officials say

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published October 17, 2024 at 12:32 PM EDT
A nearby resident inspects the damage on Kettletown Road in Southbury, Conn., on Aug. 19, 2024. The road was destroyed by flooding after heavy rains the night before.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
A nearby resident inspects the damage on Kettletown Road in Southbury, Conn., on Aug. 19, 2024. The road was destroyed by flooding after heavy rains the night before.

Connecticut did not set a new rainfall record this summer during a deadly August storm that killed three people, according to a review released Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Flooding devastated parts of southwestern Connecticut earlier this year, wiping away cars, homes and leaving business and roads throughout the region destroyed.

The storm also produced a lot of rain. In Sandy Hook, over 10 inches fell and officials reported more than 9 inches of rain in Shelton and parts of Monroe. Other parts of the state, including Stamford and Norwalk, saw more than 6 inches.

But it was the town of Oxford that caught the eye of meteorologists.

Two rainfall measurements there – 13.5 inches and 14.83 inches on Aug. 18 – appeared to break the state’s 24-hour rainfall record, which has stood for nearly 70 years.

In response, officials from the National Weather Service began a formal review of the possible record-setting rain.

But that review has now invalidated the measurements, with weather officials citing problems with the way private weather stations got the numbers.

The NWS review says a rain gauge in Oxford was too close to trees, possibly impacting its totals. Another station in that town had a setup that weather officials could not verify.

As a result, Connecticut's official 24-hour rainfall record remains unchanged, according to the weather service. That record stands at 12.77 inches, a total set during Hurricane Diane in 1955.

Correction: A previous caption in this story incorrectly referred to Kettle Hill Road in Southbury. The road is called Kettletown Road. This story has been updated to reflect the change.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

