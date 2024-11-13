© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disruptions to Amtrak service continue after fire near tracks in New York City

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 13, 2024 at 10:09 AM EST

Disruptions to Amtrak service on the Northeast corridor continued Wednesday due to a fire near a train route in New York City.

Service between New York and New Haven, Connecticut, was suspended, and passengers were advised to take Metro-North. Railroad officials said Tuesday night that they expected normal service to resume at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Amtrak service between New York and New Haven was halted Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out along tracks in the Bronx. There also were delays between New York and Washington and between Boston and New Haven.

A spokesperson for the utility Con Edison said the fire started when Amtrak employees were working on a high-voltage feeder cable and a transformer. The fire spread to a nearby warehouse and to a Con Edison substation parking lot, damaging three cars, spokesperson Philip O’Brien said.
