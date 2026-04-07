Rep. John Larson files articles of impeachment against Trump

U.S. Rep. John Larson announced Tuesday that he has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, following his escalating threats to end “a whole civilization” if Iran doesn’t comply with a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Donald Trump has blown past every requirement to be removed from office. And it’s getting worse. His illegal war in Iran is not only driving up prices for American families — it has cost American lives,” Larson said in a statement.

“People across my district know he is unfit to lead and are calling for impeachment. While Republicans in the majority have so far failed to uphold their constitutional responsibility to initiate impeachment proceedings, that does not absolve others of their duty. Members of the Cabinet and those closest to the President can act immediately,” he added.

Larson has also joined a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers — like U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy — calling for Trump’s removal by invoking the 25th Amendment.

This story will be updated.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.