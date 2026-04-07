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CT-produced feature ‘Watching Mr. Pearson’ shows experience of dementia patient and caregivers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT
Actors Hugo Armstrong (right) and Dominika Zawada (left) portray Robert Pearson, a former actor who has dementia, and Caroline, one of his caregivers, in a behind-the-scenes still of the feature film "Watching Mr. Pearson," shot in Guilford, Connecticut.
Courtesy KT Pictures
Actors Hugo Armstrong (right) and Dominika Zawada (left) portray Robert Pearson, a former actor who has dementia, and Caroline, one of his caregivers, in a behind-the-scenes still of the feature film "Watching Mr. Pearson," shot in Guilford, Connecticut.

A locally-produced feature explores the bond two caregivers build with their patient: Robert Pearson, a former Hollywood actor with progressing dementia. The film “Watching Mr. Pearson” will be shown in a week of screenings beginning Thursday in theaters around Connecticut.

Dillon Bentlage grew up in Shelton, Connecticut, and said he and his co-writer drew inspiration from their own family experiences with a form of the disease.

They wanted to show, “that sense of autonomy with someone who's going through dementia, where that line starts to be drawn, because it's not as simple as just a switch that's flipped.”

Actress Dominika Zawada portrays Caroline, one of Robert’s two caregivers, who are also his main supports in life. Zawada recalled how in the film, her character sees how reenacting a scene from one of Robert’s old movies brings him joy, and leans into it.

“She sort of indulges in his past which [brings] out the old Robert … the one that he might have forgotten,” Zawada said. “How they grow to understand each other and how his life is a little brighter, at least, that's her goal.”

By contrast, Robert’s overnight caretaker, named Miguel, “plays it more safe, by the books,” Bentlage said.

These reenactments create a bit of a rift between the two caregivers, and (no spoilers ahead) eventually they must work together to protect Robert’s safety as his disease progresses.

Actor Hugo Armstrong, who plays Robert Pearson, said he has also seen people in his life go through dementia.

“It can be horrible and exhausting, and it can be tremendously funny, which I think the film also touches on for the people who are experiencing it,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said taking on the role was “tremendously emotional” and that Robert’s circumstances were in a better place than most because the character has resources that many people don’t have.

“He's definitely isolated,” Armstrong said. “But he has people that are looking after him.”

For director Dillon Bentlage, the film is an “artistic expression” about the experience of someone with dementia that he hopes sparks a conversation and helps people see the impact of dementia, both on patients and their caregivers.

“What's the best ways to care for them and be there for them?” he said. “Because it can be really difficult.”

The film runs through April 9-15 in select theatres around Connecticut. Learn more on the website: watchingmrpearson.com/screenings.
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Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about the Nutmeg State online and on the radio with Connecticut Public. Since joining the company's content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as health, affordability, human services, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

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