© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tenants unions expand across CT, serving as a voice for all renters

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published December 5, 2024 at 4:27 PM EST
Luke Melonakos-Harrison with the Connecticut Tenant’s Union addresses the crowd from the steps of City Hall as Labor and Tenant Unions hold a May Day rally for People & the Planet and march through the streets in protest to commemorate International Labor Day in New Haven, Connecticut May 01, 2023.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Luke Melonakos-Harrison with the Connecticut Tenant’s Union addresses the crowd from the steps of City Hall as Labor and Tenant Unions hold a May Day rally for People & the Planet and march through the streets in protest to commemorate International Labor Day in New Haven, Connecticut May 01, 2023.

In the three years since its inception, Connecticut Tenants Union has established 17 local chapters and pushed for the passage of several laws expanding renter’s rights.

“The tenant union itself has been an incredible vehicle for giving people a voice and a seat at lots of different tables that they were previously excluded from,” Luke Melonakos-Harrison, Connecticut Tenants Union Vice President said.

Tenants unions have helped renters statewide by getting towns to establish fair rent commissions. Tenants unions have also pushed state lawmakers to pass bills making it easier for renters facing eviction to secure legal aid.

This legislative session, the union will revisit a bill eliminating “no fault” and retaliatory evictions.

Connecticut’s “Just Cause” eviction law protects residents who are at least 62-years-old or have a disability, and live in a building with five or more units, from groundless evictions.

If these tenants are compliant they cannot be evicted without a legal reason. Advocates say the law should be expanded to at least include all tenants of larger apartment buildings of five or more units, regardless of age or disability.

“We're trying to close the loophole so that it's a little bit safer for more and more tenants to get organized and get involved in the movement,” Melonakos-Harrison said.

Tenants unions are beneficial in addressing the housing crisis by giving renters the power to ensure fair rent increases and a healthy living environment, among other issues, according to Lori-Lynn Ross, vice president of the Parkside Village II tenants union in Branford, where she’s lived for 15 years.

“As much as we all live in fear and anxiety, there's a sense of security and hope that the tenant union has brought about that has never been present,” Ross said.

Ross and Melonakos-Harrison were panelists in a recent discussion, hosted by the Center for Housing Opportunity’s Fairfield County Talks Housing series. The panelists spoke on the rise, need and impact of tenants unions, and how they can be beneficial for all renters in Connecticut.

“The tenant union is the solution to having housing security that will also change people and change families and change the dynamic,” Ross said.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.