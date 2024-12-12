© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No. 8 Notre Dame holds off No. 2 UConn women's basketball, 79-68

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 12, 2024 at 10:01 PM EST
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, right, tries to steal the ball from UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina/AP
/
FR171927 AP
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, right, tries to steal the ball from UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 8 Notre Dame handed second-ranked UConn its first loss with a 79-68 victory Thursday night.

Olivia Miles toughed out an early ankle injury to score 16 points and Liatu King also had 16 for the Fighting Irish (8-2).

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies (8-1) with 25 points. Sarah Strong scored 14.

Notre Dame forced UConn into 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point range, while the Fighting Irish were 10 for 18 behind the arc.

Takeaways
Notre Dame: Liza Karlen, a 6-foot-2 forward, suited up for the Fighting Irish for the first time since suffering a left ankle sprain in Notre Dame’s exhibition game against Davenport. Karlen, who averaged 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for Marquette, missed Notre Dame’s first nine games, but now gives the Fighting Irish much-needed bench strength.

UConn: The Huskies played their first true road game without Azzi Fudd, a guard who averages 10 points. The senior sprained her knee in the Huskies’ 85-52 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

Key moment
UConn cut an 11-point Notre Dame halftime lead to 53-52 with 21 seconds left in the third quarter, but Hidalgo made a 3 at the buzzer. Notre Dame reeled off the first six points of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 62-52. The Huskies got no closer than six after that.

Key stat

UConn was 0 for 7 behind the arc in the first half.

Up next

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish host Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies host Georgetown on Sunday in a Big East contest.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.