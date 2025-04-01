© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bridgeport civil rights groups call for open investigation after police shooting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published April 1, 2025 at 6:24 PM EDT
Patrol car parked outside of the Bridgeport police department headquarters on July 26, 2023 Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
Patrol car parked outside of the Bridgeport police department headquarters on July 26, 2023 Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Bridgeport Police Department said police fatally shot a man who fled from a traffic stop on Monday. Civil rights groups in the area are now calling for an open and transparent investigation.

Mayor Joe Ganim released a video on social media saying information, including body camera footage, will be released as required.

“If we and when we receive any information that we can give out to the public and certainly to the family first, we will, in order to get to the actual facts of what happened,” Ganim said.

Police responded to a report of a large street fight involving firearms that occurred on East Main Street on March 31. They attempted to stop a car believed to be connected to the incident a short time later at the intersection of Kossuth Street and Beecher Street.

Police say a man fled from the stop and was later shot by police after a foot chase in the driveway of a nearby home. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. The man, who has not been identified, later died of his injuries at Bridgeport Hospital.

Ganim said the State Inspector General’s office is investigating the shooting. But the incident has led to criticism of police on social media and civil rights groups in the city are also calling for an open investigation. Bridgeport Generation Now and the Greater Bridgeport NAACP each issued statements.

City Councilmember Jazmarie Melendez, who ran for office after her brother Jayson Negron was fatally shot by a Bridgeport police officer in 2017, criticized Bridgeport police in a social media post, calling them the biggest gang.

Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.